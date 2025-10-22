Hover to Zoom
Pet Pride Sifting Elastic Cat Pan Liners
5 ctUPC: 0001111086580
Located in AISLE 16
Product Details
Keep your cat's litter box clean with Pet Pride's Sifting Elastic Cat Pan Liners. Includes a solid transfer liner for easy cleanup. Pet Pride is committed to providing you with the tools and supplies you need to keep your pet happy and healthy.
- No More Scooping Your Cat's Litter Pan
- Elastic Top
- Helps Ensure a Secure Fit
- Fits Most Litter Boxes
- Quick Sifting Action!
- Use with Clumping Cat Litter
- 5 Sifting Elastic Liners, Plus 1 Solid Transfer Liner