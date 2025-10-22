Pet Pride Sifting Elastic Cat Pan Liners Perspective: front
Pet Pride Sifting Elastic Cat Pan Liners

5 ctUPC: 0001111086580
Located in AISLE 16

Product Details

Keep your cat's litter box clean with Pet Pride's Sifting Elastic Cat Pan Liners. Includes a solid transfer liner for easy cleanup. Pet Pride is committed to providing you with the tools and supplies you need to keep your pet happy and healthy.

  • No More Scooping Your Cat's Litter Pan
  • Elastic Top
  • Helps Ensure a Secure Fit
  • Fits Most Litter Boxes
  • Quick Sifting Action!
  • Use with Clumping Cat Litter
  • 5 Sifting Elastic Liners, Plus 1 Solid Transfer Liner