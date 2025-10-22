Keep your cat's litter box clean with Pet Pride's Sifting Elastic Cat Pan Liners. Includes a solid transfer liner for easy cleanup. Pet Pride is committed to providing you with the tools and supplies you need to keep your pet happy and healthy.

No More Scooping Your Cat's Litter Pan

Elastic Top

Helps Ensure a Secure Fit

Fits Most Litter Boxes

Quick Sifting Action!

Use with Clumping Cat Litter

5 Sifting Elastic Liners, Plus 1 Solid Transfer Liner