Pet Pride® Wet Dog Food Variety Pack

12 ct / 5.5 ozUPC: 0001111081109
Pet Pride Beef Dinner, Gourmet Dinner and Beef & Chicken Dinner Dog Foods are formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for Growth and Maintenance.

  • Everyday Essentials for Happy Pets
  • Complete Nutrition Adult Dog & Puppy Food
  • For Growth & Maintenance
  • Twelve 5.5 oz. Cans

Includes:

  • 4 Beef Dinner
  • 4 Gourmet Dinner
  • 4 Beef & Chicken Dinner