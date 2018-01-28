While searching for the best acne skin care, look for a cleanser that is gentle and effective, including Peter Thomas Roth Acne Clearing Wash. This acne skin care product work to deeply cleanse your skin without causing any excessive dryness. The formula contains no parabens, and it has invigoil with a light citrus scent to delight your senses while attending to your skincare routine. The two percent salicylic acid helps to reduce the risk of future breakouts while actively treating those that are currently present. It battles the bacteria on the skin that can cause acne, while also providing an effective clean, including removing your makeup. The pro vitamin B5 and allantoin ingredients work to condition and soothe your skin. This allows your skin to feel and look good while it receives a complete cleansing and acne treatment. The product also does not contain any alcohol or harsh chemicals, making it easy to protect your skin while you are working to fight against your acne.