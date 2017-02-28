The energizing and refreshing Cucumber De-Tox' Gel Eye Patches visibly awaken fatigued skin. Infused with cucumber extract, the gel formula contours to eyes and supports skin's natural detoxification process while visibly nourishing, hydrating, and de-puffing this delicate area. Aloe, chamomile, and allantoin soften and calm the eye's apperance, while ingredients deliver intense moisture for a plumper look and visibly enhanced tone and density. Arnica and caffeine combat dark circles. Eyes are left looking and feeling bright, revitalized, and youthful.