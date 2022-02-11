This Peter Thomas Roth Max Anti Shine Mattifying Gel is the best product to rid your skin of shine and oil. This mattifying gel is perfect to use under your makeup or just by itself to help keep your skin looking soft and smooth without making it greasy or oily. This product works best when used daily and is perfect for all skin types. It is composed of wonderful vitamins and minerals that leave your skin healthy and refreshed. This product helps to rid your skin of fine lines and wrinkles giving you a more youthful appearance.