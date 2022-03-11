<P>Vitamin C plays a critical role in skin health, and Peter Thomas Roth Potent C Serum provides a high concentration in a treatment gentle enough not to irritate sensitive skin. This serum contains THD Ascorbate, which is up to 50 times more potent than standard sources of Vitamin C found in other skincare products. Brighten, firm, and lift skin while reducing signs of aging, uneven tone, or texture issues. This moisturizing serum also helps to tighten pores and minimize signs of sun damage. This serum contains a 20 percent concentration of THD Ascorbate and combines three percent Vitamin E and two percent Ferulic Acid to increase the ability of this formula to quickly penetrate into skin. The active ingredient is a stable form of vitamin C capable of visibly reducing signs of aging in just seven days. This product does not contain parabens, phthalates, or sulfates. The formula is also fragrance-free and designed to prevent most skin irritations or reactions.

