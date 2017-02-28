Hover to Zoom
Peter Thomas Roth Therapeutic Sulfur Acne Treatment Mask
5 ozUPC: 0067036701402
Product Details
Reduce acne, unclog pores, and decrease oil production with the Peter Thomas Roth Therapeutic Sulfur Mask. This product contains a mixture of sulfur, eucalyptus, and purified clay that work together to clarify and balance the skin. It helps to heal existing blemishes while preventing future ones and the aloe ensures that the skin remains hydrated and does not become overly irritated.