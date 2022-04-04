Hover to Zoom
Peter Vella White Zinfandel Box Wine
5 LUPC: 0008500000692
Product Details
Peter Vella White Zinfandel Pink Wine delivers bright notes of fresh strawberries and ripe watermelon. Offering a clean, crisp finish, the light bodied pink wine is best served chilled. This California wine pairs perfectly with chicken, pork and spicy dishes. The box wine features an easy-pour tap for effortless serving, while an inner pouch prevents aging of the wine. Even after opening, the Peter Vella wine box stays fresh for up to two months when stored in the refrigerator.
- One 5 L box of Peter Vella White Zinfandel Pink Wine
- Convenient box of wine with an easy pour spout for effortless serving
- Light bodied pink wine with a clean, crisp finish
- Bright notes of fresh strawberries and ripe watermelon
- Enjoy this White Zinfandel wine with chicken, pork and spicy dishes
- Pink table wine from California
- Best served chilled
- Even after opening, this pink box wine stays fresh for up to two months when stored in the refrigerator