Automatic pet waterer. Features an automatic gravity design that keeps your pet hydrated by replenishing your pet's water supply. The eco-friendly water hopper automatically fills the water reservoir when levels get low and features a large water dispensing hole making the bottle easy to clean. The base features easy-grab cutouts making the waterer easy to maneuver. Constructed using more environmentally sustainable PET vs. PVC bottles, free of harmful chemicals, for your pet's safety. Water reservoir is easy to fill and locks into the base without spilling.

Type: Portable

Volume: 0.25 Gal.

Material: 50% PET Plastic/50%

Poly Plastic

Color: Pearl Silver Gray