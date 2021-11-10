Who says little dogs aren't tough? Jr. Tuff Balls are industrial strength mini tennis balls made especially for little dogs. Junior Tuff Balls feature extra thick natural rubber walls, which make them tougher and longer lasting. They are non-toxic, colorfast, and use a special felt that is less abrasive than regular tennis balls--helping to prevent little dogs from wearing down their teeth while playing fetch. Don't give your dog just any little tennis balls, give 'em Jr. Tuff Balls! Each package includes a pair of 1.8"" diameter balls. Not suitable for dogs over 20 pounds.