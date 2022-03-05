Hover to Zoom
PetSport Tiny Tots Little Hedgie Pet Toy
1 ctUPC: 0071308020465
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
It is difficult to spend all your time with your pet and when you are busy, he is bound to get bored. So your pet needs toys too in order to have fun and spend some time. We provide a wide range of pet toys, which will engage them for hours at a stretch so that they don’t get bored. Super-soft & cuddly plush toy also has a squeaker inside for auditory stimulation. Made of durable velboa fabric.