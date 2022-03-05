Philadelphia Bagel Chips & Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese Dip Perspective: front
Philadelphia Bagel Chips & Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese Dip Perspective: back
Philadelphia Bagel Chips & Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese Dip Perspective: left
Philadelphia Bagel Chips & Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese Dip Perspective: right
Philadelphia Bagel Chips & Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese Dip

2.5 ozUPC: 0002100006235
Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1package (70.8 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15.38%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium490mg21.3%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein6g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dip: Pasteurized Milk and Cream, Water, Onions, Salt, Carrots, Green Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers*, Red Bell Peppers*, Carrots*, Carob Bean Gum, Vinegar, Lactic Acid, Guar Gum, Natural Flavor (Contains Celery), Natamycin (A Natural Mold Inhibitor), Cheese Culture.Bagel Chips: Wheat Flour, Soybean Oil, Flax Seeds, Corn Meal, Wheat Bran, Whole Grain Rolled Oats, Millet, Yeast, Malted Barley Flour, Salt, Sugar, Water, Sea Salt, Guar Gum, Oat Fiber, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
