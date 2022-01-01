Philadelphia Cherry Cheesecake Crumble Desserts Perspective: front
Philadelphia Cherry Cheesecake Crumble Desserts Perspective: back
Philadelphia Cherry Cheesecake Crumble Desserts Perspective: left
Philadelphia Cherry Cheesecake Crumble Desserts Perspective: top
Philadelphia Cherry Cheesecake Crumble Desserts

2 ct / 3.3 ozUPC: 0002100000926
Cherry sauce on the bottom, Philadelphia cheesecake in the middle, and buttery graham crumble on top. Take a moment & enjoy.

  • Includes 2 cheesecake desserts
  • No artificial preservatives, flavors, or dyes
  • Kosher dairy

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1dessert (93.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories290
% Daily value*
Total Fat18g23.08%
Saturated Fat12g60%
Trans Fat0.5g
Cholesterol60mg20%
Sodium220mg9.57%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar19g
Protein4g
Calcium52mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Cheesecake Base (Cream Cheese [Pasteurized Milk and Cream, Salt, Carob Bean Gum, Cheese Culture], Sugar, Water, Tapioca Flour, Carob Bean Gum, Cheese Powder [Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes], Whey, Natural Flavor, Butter [Cream], Lactic Acid, Salt, Buttermilk, Corn Syrup Solids, Nonfat Milk, Color Added, Natamycin [A Natural Mold Inhibitor]), Cherry Sauce (Water, Cherries, Cane Sugar, Cherry Puree, Modified Corn Starch, Vegetable Juice Concentrate [Color], Carob Bean Gum, Natural Flavor), Graham Crumble (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Graham Flour, Butter [Cream, Salt], Molasses, Corn Syrup, Natural Flavor, Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt).

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

