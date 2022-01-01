Ingredients

Cheesecake Base (Cream Cheese [Pasteurized Milk and Cream, Salt, Carob Bean Gum, Cheese Culture], Sugar, Water, Tapioca Flour, Carob Bean Gum, Cheese Powder [Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes], Whey, Natural Flavor, Butter [Cream], Lactic Acid, Salt, Buttermilk, Corn Syrup Solids, Nonfat Milk, Color Added, Natamycin [A Natural Mold Inhibitor]), Cherry Sauce (Water, Cherries, Cane Sugar, Cherry Puree, Modified Corn Starch, Vegetable Juice Concentrate [Color], Carob Bean Gum, Natural Flavor), Graham Crumble (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Graham Flour, Butter [Cream, Salt], Molasses, Corn Syrup, Natural Flavor, Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

