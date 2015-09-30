Philadelphia Garden Vegetable 1/3 Less Fat Cream Cheese Perspective: front
Philadelphia Garden Vegetable 1/3 Less Fat Cream Cheese Perspective: back
Philadelphia Garden Vegetable 1/3 Less Fat Cream Cheese Perspective: left
Philadelphia Garden Vegetable 1/3 Less Fat Cream Cheese Perspective: right
Philadelphia Garden Vegetable 1/3 Less Fat Cream Cheese Perspective: top
Philadelphia Garden Vegetable 1/3 Less Fat Cream Cheese Perspective: bottom
Philadelphia Garden Vegetable 1/3 Less Fat Cream Cheese

7.5 ozUPC: 0002100000754
Product Details

Philadelphia Garden Vegetable 1/3 Less Fat Cream Cheese always starts with fresh milk, blended with real cream, and goes fresh from the farm to our creamery's fridge in just 6 days. That's why Philadelphia is so creamy and delicious.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (31 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein3g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A135mcg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pasteurized Milk and Cream, Whey Protein Concentrate, Contains Less Than 2% or Onions, Salt, Carrots, Green Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers*, Red Bell Peppers*, Carrots*, Carob Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Natural Flavor (Contains Celery), Natamycin (A Natural Mold Inhibitor) **, Vitamin A Palmitate, Cheese Culture.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
