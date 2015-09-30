Philadelphia Garden Vegetable 1/3 Less Fat Cream Cheese
Product Details
Philadelphia Garden Vegetable 1/3 Less Fat Cream Cheese always starts with fresh milk, blended with real cream, and goes fresh from the farm to our creamery's fridge in just 6 days. That's why Philadelphia is so creamy and delicious.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pasteurized Milk and Cream, Whey Protein Concentrate, Contains Less Than 2% or Onions, Salt, Carrots, Green Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers*, Red Bell Peppers*, Carrots*, Carob Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Natural Flavor (Contains Celery), Natamycin (A Natural Mold Inhibitor) **, Vitamin A Palmitate, Cheese Culture.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
