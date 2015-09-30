Ingredients

Pasteurized Milk and Cream, Whey Protein Concentrate, Contains Less Than 2% or Onions, Salt, Carrots, Green Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers*, Red Bell Peppers*, Carrots*, Carob Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Natural Flavor (Contains Celery), Natamycin (A Natural Mold Inhibitor) **, Vitamin A Palmitate, Cheese Culture.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More