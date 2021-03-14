Philadelphia Original Cheesecake Crumble Desserts Perspective: front
Philadelphia Original Cheesecake Crumble Desserts Perspective: back
Philadelphia Original Cheesecake Crumble Desserts Perspective: top
Philadelphia Original Cheesecake Crumble Desserts

2 ct / 3.3 ozUPC: 0002100000923
Take a moment and enjoy Philadelphia's Cheesecake Crumble, featuring buttery graham crumble on top and Philadelphia cheesecake on the bottom.

Kosher
servings per container
Serving size1dessert (93.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories340
% Daily value*
Total Fat24g30.77%
Saturated Fat15g75%
Trans Fat1g
Cholesterol75mg25%
Sodium290mg12.61%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar17g
Protein5g
Calcium52mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Cheesecake Base (Cream Cheese [Pasteurized Milk and Cream, Salt, Carob Bean Gum, Cheese Culture], Sugar, Water, Tapioca Flour, Carob Bean Gum, Cheese Powder [Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes], Whey, Natural Flavor, Butter [Cream], Lactic Acid, Salt, Buttermilk, Corn Syrup Solids, Nonfat Milk, Color Added, Natamycin [A Natural Mold Inhibitor]), Graham Crumble (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Graham Flour, Butter [Cream, Salt], Molasses, Corn Syrup, Natural Flavor, Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt).

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

