Philadelphia Reduced Fat Cream Cheese Spread with One Third Less Fat
Product Details
Philadelphia 1/3 Less Fat Cream Cheese Spread is made with fresh milk and cream. Our spreadable cream cheese spread has 1/3 less fat than regular cream cheese; is made with no artificial preservatives, flavors or dyes. With a cool, creamy texture, it is perfect for spreading on your warm, toasty morning bagel. Serve it at all your holiday brunch occasions. Each 8 oz. plain cream cheese spread tub is resealable to lock in flavor.
- One 8 oz. tub of Philadelphia 1/3 Less Fat Cream Cheese Spread
- Bring joy to your holiday season breakfasts with Philadelphia 1/3 Less Fat Cream Cheese Spread
- Serve Philadelphia 1/3 Less Fat Cream Cheese Spread at all your holiday brunch gatherings
- Philadelphia 1/3 Less Fat Cream Cheese Spread has no artificial preservatives, flavors or dyes
- 1/3 less fat than regular cream cheese spread
- Our lower fat cream cheese spread is made with fresh milk and real cream
- Made with milk that’s fresh from the farm to our creamery in just 6 days
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pasteurized Milk and Cream, Whey Protein Concentrate, Contains Less than 2% of Salt, Carob Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Natamycin (a Natural Mold Inhibitor) (Ingredient Not in Regular Cream Cheese), Vitamin A Palmitate, Cheese Culture.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More