Philadelphia Reduced Fat Cream Cheese Spread with One Third Less Fat
Philadelphia Reduced Fat Cream Cheese Spread with One Third Less Fat
Philadelphia Reduced Fat Cream Cheese Spread with One Third Less Fat
Philadelphia Reduced Fat Cream Cheese Spread with One Third Less Fat
Philadelphia Reduced Fat Cream Cheese Spread with One Third Less Fat
Philadelphia Reduced Fat Cream Cheese Spread with One Third Less Fat
Philadelphia Reduced Fat Cream Cheese Spread with One Third Less Fat

8 ozUPC: 0002100000028
Product Details

Philadelphia 1/3 Less Fat Cream Cheese Spread is made with fresh milk and cream. Our spreadable cream cheese spread has 1/3 less fat than regular cream cheese; is made with no artificial preservatives, flavors or dyes. With a cool, creamy texture, it is perfect for spreading on your warm, toasty morning bagel. Serve it at all your holiday brunch occasions. Each 8 oz. plain cream cheese spread tub is resealable to lock in flavor.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
7.0 About servings per container
Serving size2 Tbsp (31g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g7%
Saturated Fat3.5g18%
Cholesterol20mg7%
Sodium120mg5%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Sugar2g0%
Protein3g0%
Calcium2%
Vitamin A15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pasteurized Milk and Cream, Whey Protein Concentrate, Contains Less than 2% of Salt, Carob Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Natamycin (a Natural Mold Inhibitor) (Ingredient Not in Regular Cream Cheese), Vitamin A Palmitate, Cheese Culture.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More