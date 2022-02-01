A19 LED (light emitting diode) light bulb. Ideal energy saving alternative to traditional incandescent bulbs. Use anywhere traditional light bulbs are used such as table or floor lamps, bedrooms, kitchens, living rooms, and more. Meet strict test criteria including flicker, strobe, glare, and color rendition to ensure they meed EyeComfort requirements.

Wattage: 75W Equivalent

Base Type: Medium

Light Color: Daylight

Wattage: 13W

Bulb Finish: Frosted

Use: General Purpose

Lumens: 1000 Lm.

Color Temperature: 5000K

Dimmable: No

Life in Hours: 11,000 Hrs.

Voltage: 120V M

This item is banned in the following states: CA