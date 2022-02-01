Hover to Zoom
Philips 10-Watt (75-Watt) A19 LED Light Bulbs
4 pkUPC: 0004667754296
Product Details
A19 LED (light emitting diode) light bulb. Ideal energy saving alternative to traditional incandescent bulbs. Use anywhere traditional light bulbs are used such as table or floor lamps, bedrooms, kitchens, living rooms, and more. Meet strict test criteria including flicker, strobe, glare, and color rendition to ensure they meed EyeComfort requirements.
- Wattage: 75W Equivalent
- Base Type: Medium
- Light Color: Daylight
- Wattage: 13W
- Bulb Finish: Frosted
- Use: General Purpose
- Lumens: 1000 Lm.
- Color Temperature: 5000K
- Dimmable: No
- Life in Hours: 11,000 Hrs.
- Voltage: 120V M
- This item is banned in the following states: CA