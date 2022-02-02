Hover to Zoom
Philips 12.2-Watt (75-Watt) A19 LED Light Bulb
2 pkUPC: 0004667756174
Household LED (light emitting diode) bulb with a medium base. Ideal for applications where ambiance is as important as energy savings. For use in table lamps and other fixtures throughout kitchens, living rooms and dining rooms.
- Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 75W Equivalent
- Base Type: Medium
- Light Color: Daylight
- Bulb Shape: A19
- Wattage: 12.2W
- Bulb Finish: Frosted
- Use: General Purpose
- Lumens: 1100 Lm.
- Color Temperature: 5000K
- Dimmable: Yes
- Life in Hours: 15,000 Hrs.
- Voltage: 120V
- Maximum Overall Length (MOL): 4.724 In.
- Energy Star Rated: Yes