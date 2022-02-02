Household LED (light emitting diode) bulb with a medium base. Ideal for applications where ambiance is as important as energy savings. For use in table lamps and other fixtures throughout kitchens, living rooms and dining rooms.

Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 75W

Equivalent Base Type: Medium

Light Color: Soft White Bulb

Shape: A19

Wattage: 12.2W

Bulb Finish: Frosted

Use: General Purpose

Lumens: 1100 Lm.

Color Temperature: 2700-2200K

Dimmable: Yes

Life in Hours: 15,000 Hrs.

Voltage: 120V

Maximum Overall Length (MOL): 4.724 In.

Energy Star Rated: Yes