A19 LED (light emitting diode) bulb specifically designed to light your home with a frosted, a-shaped glass bulbs. Enjoy comfortable natural-like light with familiar shapes you know and love. These frosted glass LED bulbs use significantly less energy than traditional incandescent light bulbs. This frosted glass bulb has a medium (E26) base. Ideal for use indoor or outdoors. Classic glass design recreates the familiar light of traditional bulbs for a beautiful ambiance throughout your home. Meets strict criteria for EyeComfort, a standard developed to measure products against a set of key factors that can impact the comfort of your eyes. Instantly save up to 80% in energy by replacing your existing incandescent or halogen bulbs with this energy-efficient LED bulb.

Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 100W Equivalent

Base Type: Medium

Light Color: Daylight

Bulb Shape: A19

Wattage: 12.5W

Bulb Finish: Frosted

Use: General Purpose

Lumens: 1500 Lm.

Color Temperature: 5000K

Dimmable: No

Life in Hours: 10,000 Hrs.

Voltage: 120V

Maximum Overall Length (MOL):

Energy Star Rated: No

This item is banned in the following states: CA