LED Non Dimmable A19 Frosted Light Bulbs uses 80 percent less energy than 100 Watt Incandescent Bulbs while maintaining the look and feel of a classic light bulb. These Philips LED bulbs last 10x longer than incandescent bulbs; Each light bulb is expected to deliver a lifetime of up to 10, 950 hours and 10 years of light (based on three hours per day), saving you the cost of frequent bulb replacement. Philips LED Non Dimmable A19 light bulbs offer warm and comfortable lighting with high CRI (color rendering index); At 5000 Kelvin the bulbs deliver bright, crisp color ideal for project and task lighting and to brighten larger spaces.

Energy used: 13.5-Watt

Lumens per watt: 111

Medium screw base

Brightness: 1,500 Lumens

Life: 11,000-hours

Light appearance: 5000K (daylight)