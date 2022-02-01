Philips 14-Watt (100-Watt) A19 Soft White LED Light Bulbs Perspective: front
Philips 14-Watt (100-Watt) A19 Soft White LED Light Bulbs

4 pkUPC: 0004667754295
A19 LED (light emitting diode) bulb specifically designed to light your home with a frosted, a-shaped glass bulbs. Enjoy comfortable natural-like light with familiar shapes you know and love. These frosted glass LED bulbs use significantly less energy than traditional incandescent light bulbs. This frosted glass bulb has a medium (E26) base. Ideal for use indoor or outdoors. Classic glass design recreates the familiar light of traditional bulbs for a beautiful ambiance throughout your home. Meets strict criteria for EyeComfort, a standard developed to measure products against a set of key factors that can impact the comfort of your eyes. Instantly save up to 80% in energy by replacing your existing incandescent or halogen bulbs with this energy-efficient LED bulb.

  • Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 100W Equivalent
  • Base Type: Medium
  • Light Color: Soft White
  • Bulb Shape: A19
  • Wattage: 14W
  • Bulb Finish: Frosted
  • Use: General Purpose
  • Lumens: 1500 Lm.
  • Color Temperature: 2700K
  • Dimmable: No
  • Life in Hours: 10,000 Hrs.
  • Voltage: 120V
  • Maximum Overall Length (MOL):
  • Energy Star Rated: No

This item is banned in the following states: CA

