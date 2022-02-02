Philips 16-Watt (100-Watt) A19 LED Light Bulbs Perspective: front
Philips 16-Watt (100-Watt) A19 LED Light Bulbs

2 pkUPC: 0004667756175
Product Details

Household LED (light emitting diode) bulb with a medium base. Ideal for applications where ambiance is as important as energy savings. For use in table lamps and other fixtures throughout kitchens, living rooms and dining rooms.

  • Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 100W Equivalent
  • Base Type: Medium
  • Light Color: Daylight
  • Bulb Shape: A19
  • Wattage: 16W
  • Bulb Finish: Frosted
  • Use: General Purpose
  • Lumens: 1600 Lm.
  • Color Temperature: 5000K
  • Dimmable: Yes
  • Life in Hours: 15,000 Hrs.
  • Voltage: 120V
  • Maximum Overall Length (MOL): 4.724 In.
  • Energy Star Rated: Yes

