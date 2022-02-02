Household LED (light emitting diode) bulb with a medium base. Ideal for applications where ambiance is as important as energy savings. For use in table lamps and other fixtures throughout kitchens, living rooms and dining rooms.

Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 100W

Equivalent Base Type: Medium

Light Color: Soft White

Bulb Shape: A19

Wattage: 16W

Bulb Finish: Frosted

Use: General Purpose

Lumens: 1600 Lm.

Color Temperature: 2700-2200K

Dimmable: Yes

Life in Hours: 15,000 Hrs.

Voltage: 120V Maximum

Overall Length (MOL): 4.724 In.

Energy Star Rated: Yes