Philips 16-Watt (100-Watt) A19 LED Light Bulbs
2 pk
Household LED (light emitting diode) bulb with a medium base. Ideal for applications where ambiance is as important as energy savings. For use in table lamps and other fixtures throughout kitchens, living rooms and dining rooms.
- Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 100W
- Equivalent Base Type: Medium
- Light Color: Soft White
- Bulb Shape: A19
- Wattage: 16W
- Bulb Finish: Frosted
- Use: General Purpose
- Lumens: 1600 Lm.
- Color Temperature: 2700-2200K
- Dimmable: Yes
- Life in Hours: 15,000 Hrs.
- Voltage: 120V Maximum
- Overall Length (MOL): 4.724 In.
- Energy Star Rated: Yes