Dimmable A21 LED (light emitting diode) bulb with medium base. Features warm, dimming effect ideal for any application where traditional bulbs are used. Can be used in a wide variety of indoor general lighting applications including enclosed fixtures.

Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 150W Equivalent

Base Type: Medium

Light Color: Daylight

Bulb Shape: A21

Wattage: 29W

Bulb Finish: Frosted

Use: General Household

Lumens: 2610 Lm.

Color Temperature: 5000K

Dimmable: Yes

Life in Hours: 15,000 Hrs.

Voltage: 120V

Maximum Overall Length (MOL): 5.43 In.

Energy Star Rated: No