Philips 29-Watt (150-Watt) A21 LED Light Bulb
1 ctUPC: 0004667755823
Dimmable A21 LED (light emitting diode) bulb with medium base. Features warm, dimming effect ideal for any application where traditional bulbs are used. Can be used in a wide variety of indoor general lighting applications including enclosed fixtures.
- Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 150W Equivalent
- Base Type: Medium
- Light Color: Daylight
- Bulb Shape: A21
- Wattage: 29W
- Bulb Finish: Frosted
- Use: General Household
- Lumens: 2610 Lm.
- Color Temperature: 5000K
- Dimmable: Yes
- Life in Hours: 15,000 Hrs.
- Voltage: 120V
- Maximum Overall Length (MOL): 5.43 In.
- Energy Star Rated: No