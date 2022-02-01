Philips B11 LED (light emitting diode) decorative light bulb with medium base. Provides a soft white light to enhance decorative fixtures, ceiling fans, and vanities. Ideal for use in kitchens, dining rooms, family rooms, bedrooms and foyers. Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 40W Equivalent Light Color: Soft White Bulb Shape: B11 Base Type: Medium Wattage: 3.3W Bulb Finish: Clear Use: Lumens: 300 Lm. Color Temperature: 2700K Dimmable: No Life in Hours: 11,000 Hrs. Voltage: 120V Maximum Overall Length (MOL): 4.37 In. Energy Star Rated: No This item is banned in the following states: CA