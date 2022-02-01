Hover to Zoom
Philips 3.3-Watt (40-Watt) Medium Base Blunt Tip Candle LED Light Bulbs
3 pkUPC: 0004667755403
Product Details
Philips B11 LED (light emitting diode) decorative light bulb with medium base. Provides a soft white light to enhance decorative fixtures, ceiling fans, and vanities. Ideal for use in kitchens, dining rooms, family rooms, bedrooms and foyers.
- Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 40W
- Equivalent Light Color: Daylight
- Base Type: Medium
- Wattage: 3.3W
- Bulb Finish: Clear
- Use: Lumens: 300 Lm.
- Color Temperature: 5000K
- Dimmable: No
- Life in Hours: 11,000 Hrs.
- Voltage: 120V
- Maximum Overall Length (MOL): 4.37 In.
- Energy Star Rated:
- No This item is banned in the following states: CA