Philips B11 LED (light emitting diode) decorative light bulb with medium base. Provides a soft white light to enhance decorative fixtures, ceiling fans, and vanities. Ideal for use in kitchens, dining rooms, family rooms, bedrooms and foyers.

Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 40W

Equivalent Light Color: Daylight

Base Type: Medium

Wattage: 3.3W

Bulb Finish: Clear

Use: Lumens: 300 Lm.

Color Temperature: 5000K

Dimmable: No

Life in Hours: 11,000 Hrs.

Voltage: 120V

Maximum Overall Length (MOL): 4.37 In.

Energy Star Rated:

No This item is banned in the following states: CA