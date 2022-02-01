Philips 3.3-Watt (40-Watt) Medium Base Blunt Tip Candle LED Light Bulbs Perspective: front
Philips 3.3-Watt (40-Watt) Medium Base Blunt Tip Candle LED Light Bulbs Perspective: top
Philips 3.3-Watt (40-Watt) Medium Base Blunt Tip Candle LED Light Bulbs

3 pkUPC: 0004667755403
Philips B11 LED (light emitting diode) decorative light bulb with medium base. Provides a soft white light to enhance decorative fixtures, ceiling fans, and vanities. Ideal for use in kitchens, dining rooms, family rooms, bedrooms and foyers.

  • Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 40W
  • Equivalent Light Color: Daylight
  • Base Type: Medium
  • Wattage: 3.3W
  • Bulb Finish: Clear
  • Use: Lumens: 300 Lm.
  • Color Temperature: 5000K
  • Dimmable: No
  • Life in Hours: 11,000 Hrs.
  • Voltage: 120V
  • Maximum Overall Length (MOL): 4.37 In.
  • Energy Star Rated:
  • No This item is banned in the following states: CA

