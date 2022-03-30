Introducing the new Philips Vintage Clear Straight Filament bulb providing a seamless fit across your space collectively. This elegant glass design with the exposed straight filament offers a warmly nostalgic appearance offering you the perfect amount of light that gently illuminates your decor. The straight clear filament bulb is an energy-saving alternative to your standard incandescent and the perfect replacement for any conventional bulb. Fully dimmable, with no visible flickering and an instant level of full brightness when switched on.

Medium screw base

Lumens per watt: 90

Energy used: 4.4-Watt

Light appearance: 2700K

Life: 15,000-hours

Estimated yearly energy cost: $0.53 (based on 3-hours/day, 11/kWh, costs depend on rates and use)

Brightness: 400 Lumens

Wattage: 40W

Color Temperature: Soft white, dimmable