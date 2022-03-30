Philips 4.4-Watt (40-Watt) Medium Base ST19 Vintage LED Light Bulbs Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Philips 4.4-Watt (40-Watt) Medium Base ST19 Vintage LED Light Bulbs Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Philips 4.4-Watt (40-Watt) Medium Base ST19 Vintage LED Light Bulbs

2 pkUPC: 0004667756485
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 20

Product Details

Introducing the new Philips Vintage Clear Straight Filament bulb providing a seamless fit across your space collectively. This elegant glass design with the exposed straight filament offers a warmly nostalgic appearance offering you the perfect amount of light that gently illuminates your decor. The straight clear filament bulb is an energy-saving alternative to your standard incandescent and the perfect replacement for any conventional bulb. Fully dimmable, with no visible flickering and an instant level of full brightness when switched on.

  • Medium screw base
  • Lumens per watt: 90
  • Energy used: 4.4-Watt
  • Light appearance: 2700K
  • Life: 15,000-hours
  • Estimated yearly energy cost: $0.53 (based on 3-hours/day, 11/kWh, costs depend on rates and use)
  • Brightness: 400 Lumens
  • Wattage: 40W
  • Color Temperature: Soft white, dimmable