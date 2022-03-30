Hover to Zoom
Philips 4.4-Watt (40-Watt) Medium Base ST19 Vintage LED Light Bulbs
2 pkUPC: 0004667756486
Product Details
Introducing the new Philips Vintage Clear Straight Filament bulb providing a seamless fit across your space collectively. This elegant glass design with the exposed straight filament offers a warmly nostalgic appearance offering you the perfect amount of light that gently illuminates your decor. The straight clear filament bulb is an energy-saving alternative to your standard incandescent and the perfect replacement for any conventional bulb. Fully dimmable, with no visible flickering and an instant level of full brightness when switched on.
- Brightness: 400 Lumens
- Wattage: 40W
- Medium screw base
- Lumens per watt: 90
- Energy used: 4.4-Watt
- Light appearance: 5000K
- Life: 15,000-hours
- Estimated yearly energy cost: $0.53 (based on 3-hours/day, 11/kWh, costs depend on rates and use)
- Color Temperature: Daylight, dimmable