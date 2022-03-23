Hover to Zoom
Philips 40-Watt R14 Incandescent Spot Light Bulb
1 ctUPC: 0004667741538
Product Details
Philips 40-Watt R14 spot light bulb is ideal for use in cabinets or displays, as well as track light fixtures and recessed cans. It provides a soft, white light accenting your decor and the things you love. Light for all of your specialized fixtures. Philips Specialty Incandescent and halogen bulbs provide the perfect light for accent and display lighting as well as general lighting in a variety of applications.
- Dimmable
- Perfect beam of light to accent your décor
- Can be used in recessed cans & track light fixtures
- Philips 40-Watt R14 spot light is ideal for use in cabinets or displays
- R14 bulb shape
- Medium base