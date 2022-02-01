EcoVantage A19, medium base, halogen light bulb. Ideal for use in a wide variety of indoor common household fixtures. Environmentally friendly, energy efficient, and mercury free. Dimmable, pleasant light. Use in existing fixtures where standard incandescent bulbs are used.

Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 60W Equivalent

Light Color: Soft White

Base Type: Medium

Bulb Shape: A19

Bulb Finish: Clear

Use: General Purpose

Wattage: 43W

Lumens: 750 Lm.

Color Temperature: 2920K

Dimmable: Yes

Life in Hours: 1000 Hrs.

Voltage: 120V

Maximum Overall Length (MOL): 4.13 In.

This item is banned in the following states: CA,CO,NV,VT