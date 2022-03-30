Introducing the new Philips Vintage Clear Spiral Filament bulb providing a seamless fit across your space collectively. This elegant glass design with the exposed spiral filament offers a warm nostalgic appearance offering you the ideal amount of light that gently illuminates your decor. The spiral clear filament bulb is an energy-saving alternative to your standard incandescent and the perfect replacement for any conventional bulb. Fully dimmable, with no visible flickering and an instant level of full brightness when switched on.

Long Lasting : Enjoy long-lasting, beautiful light for up to 15,000 hours, or up to 15 years with average use.

Energy Saving : Enjoy the energy-savings and beautiful light of Philips LEDs and save up to 80% on your energy usage.

Commitment to Sustainability: When you choose Philips LED bulbs, you are choosing energy-saving products with plastic-free packaging.

Designed to be seen: Philips Vintage Filament LED bulbs look just as good off as when they are on.

Complete the look: Philips Vintage Filament LED bulbs are available in a range of shapes and sizes to fit multiple fixtures and applications.

Soft white: This bulb has a color temperature of 2700K, creating a lighting effect that is warm and soft.

Dimmable : This bulb can be used with most dimmers to create your desired ambience with smooth dimming to 10% of full light levels.

Help Care for Your Eyes: Philips EyeComfort LED bulbs are designed to be comfortable on your eyes, with no visible flicker or glare.