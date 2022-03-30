Hover to Zoom
Philips 5.5-Watt (40-Watt) Medium Base A19 Vintage LED Light Bulb
1 ctUPC: 0004667756578
Introducing the new Philips Vintage Clear Spiral Filament bulb providing a seamless fit across your space collectively. This elegant glass design with the exposed spiral filament offers a warm nostalgic appearance offering you the ideal amount of light that gently illuminates your decor. The spiral clear filament bulb is an energy-saving alternative to your standard incandescent and the perfect replacement for any conventional bulb. Fully dimmable, with no visible flickering and an instant level of full brightness when switched on.
- Long Lasting : Enjoy long-lasting, beautiful light for up to 15,000 hours, or up to 15 years with average use.
- Energy Saving : Enjoy the energy-savings and beautiful light of Philips LEDs and save up to 80% on your energy usage.
- Commitment to Sustainability: When you choose Philips LED bulbs, you are choosing energy-saving products with plastic-free packaging.
- Designed to be seen: Philips Vintage Filament LED bulbs look just as good off as when they are on.
- Complete the look: Philips Vintage Filament LED bulbs are available in a range of shapes and sizes to fit multiple fixtures and applications.
- Soft white: This bulb has a color temperature of 2700K, creating a lighting effect that is warm and soft.
- Dimmable : This bulb can be used with most dimmers to create your desired ambience with smooth dimming to 10% of full light levels.
- Help Care for Your Eyes: Philips EyeComfort LED bulbs are designed to be comfortable on your eyes, with no visible flicker or glare.