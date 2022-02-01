Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Philips 50-Watt GU5.3 Base MR16 Halogen Indoor Spot Light Bulb
1 ctUPC: 0004667741563
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
MR16 halogen spotlight light bulb with bi-pin base. Versatile light bulb with a wide beam of light. Ideal for indoor recessed cans and track lights as well as pendant fixture applications. Reduces energy consumption without sacrificing quality. Dims just like an incandescent bulb and provides full brightness instantly. Installs to fixtures that accept bi-pin bases. Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 50W Equivalent Wattage: 5.5W
- Bulb Finish: Clear
- Base Type: GU5.3
- Bulb Shape: MR16
- Voltage: 12V
- Light Color: Soft White
- Use: Accent Lighting
- Lumens: 790 Lm.
- Color Temperature: 3000K
- Dimmable: Yes
- Life in Hours: 3000 Hrs.
- Maximum Overall Length (MOL): 2.0 In.
This item is banned in the following states: CA