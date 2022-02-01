MR16 halogen spotlight light bulb with bi-pin base. Versatile light bulb with a wide beam of light. Ideal for indoor recessed cans and track lights as well as pendant fixture applications. Reduces energy consumption without sacrificing quality. Dims just like an incandescent bulb and provides full brightness instantly. Installs to fixtures that accept bi-pin bases. Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 50W Equivalent Wattage: 5.5W

Bulb Finish: Clear

Base Type: GU5.3

Bulb Shape: MR16

Voltage: 12V

Light Color: Soft White

Use: Accent Lighting

Lumens: 790 Lm.

Color Temperature: 3000K

Dimmable: Yes

Life in Hours: 3000 Hrs.

Maximum Overall Length (MOL): 2.0 In.

This item is banned in the following states: CA