  • Philips LED (light emitting diode) A19 light bulb with medium base
  • Ideal alternative to incandescent bulbs anywhere traditional light bulbs are used such as table or floor lamps, bedrooms, kitchens, and more
  • Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 40W Equivalent
  • Light Color: Soft White
  • Wattage: 5.5W
  • Bulb Finish: Frosted
  • Lumens: 450 Lm.
  • Color Temperature: 2700K
  • Dimmable: No
  • Life in Hours: 10,950 Hrs.
  • Voltage: 120V
  • Maximum Overall Length (MOL): 4.21 In.
  • Energy Star Rated: No

This item is banned in the following states: CA

