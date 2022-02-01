Hover to Zoom
Philips 6.5-Watt (40-Watt) A19 LED Light Bulbs
4 pkUPC: 0004667746114
Product Details
- Philips LED (light emitting diode) A19 light bulb with medium base
- Ideal alternative to incandescent bulbs anywhere traditional light bulbs are used such as table or floor lamps, bedrooms, kitchens, and more
- Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 40W Equivalent
- Light Color: Soft White
- Wattage: 5.5W
- Bulb Finish: Frosted
- Lumens: 450 Lm.
- Color Temperature: 2700K
- Dimmable: No
- Life in Hours: 10,950 Hrs.
- Voltage: 120V
- Maximum Overall Length (MOL): 4.21 In.
- Energy Star Rated: No
This item is banned in the following states: CA