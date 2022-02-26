Introducing the new Philips Vintage Amber Spiral light bulb. They provide a seamless fit across your space collectively, available in a wide range of A-shapes, candles, and other familiar shapes. The classic glass design with the exposed spiral filament offers a familiar orange-amber glow. Perfect for setting a cozy and warm nostalgic appearance that beautifully illuminates your decor. The Amber Spiral light bulb is an energy-saving alternative to your standard incandescent and the perfect replacement for any conventional bulb. Fully dimmable, with no visible flickering, enjoy the soft and evenly distributed warm white light, with the vintage charm of yesteryear across your spaces.

Help Care for Your Eyes: Philips EyeComfort LED bulbs are designed to be comfortable on your eyes, with no visible flicker or glare.

Long Lasting : Enjoy long-lasting, beautiful light for up to 15,000 hours, or over 15 years with average use.

Commitment to Sustainability: When you choose Philips LED bulbs, you are choosing energy-saving products with plastic-free packaging.

Energy Saving : Enjoy the energy-savings and beautiful light of Philips LEDs and save up to 80% on your energy usage.

Designed to be seen: Philips Vintage Filament LED bulbs look just as good off as when they are on.

Complete the look: Philips Vintage Filament LED bulbs are available in a range of shapes and sizes to fit multiple fixtures and applications.

Amber light: This bulb has a color temperature of 2000K, providing you with an extra warm and intimate atmosphere. Ideal for home lighting design.

Dimmable : This bulb can be used with most dimmers to create your desired ambience with smooth dimming to 10% of full light levels.