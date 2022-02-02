Hover to Zoom
Philips 6.6-Watt (75-Watt) Medium Base Bent Tip Candle A11 LED Light Bulbs
3 pkUPC: 0004667755649
BA11 LED (light emitting diode) light bulb with medium base. Features Warm Glow dimmable light effect which is a gradual dimming feature that dims to warm, amber tones. Ideal for household applications where ambiance is as important as energy savings. Ideal for use in decorative fixtures such as chandeliers and sconces, as well as enclosed fixtures throughout kitchens, dining rooms, family rooms, bedrooms, and foyers.
- Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 75W
- Equivalent Light Color: Soft White
- Bulb Shape: BA11
- Base Type: Medium
- Wattage: 6.6W
- Bulb Finish: Clear
- Use: Decorative Fixtures
- Lumens: 600 Lm.
- Color Temperature: 2200K to 2700K
- Dimmable: Yes
- Life in Hours: 15,000 Hrs.
- Voltage: 120V Maximum
- Overall Length (MOL): 4.02 In.
- Energy Star Rated: No