BA11 LED (light emitting diode) light bulb with medium base. Features Warm Glow dimmable light effect which is a gradual dimming feature that dims to warm, amber tones. Ideal for household applications where ambiance is as important as energy savings. Ideal for use in decorative fixtures such as chandeliers and sconces, as well as enclosed fixtures throughout kitchens, dining rooms, family rooms, bedrooms, and foyers.

Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 75W

Equivalent Light Color: Soft White

Bulb Shape: BA11

Base Type: Medium

Wattage: 6.6W

Bulb Finish: Clear

Use: Decorative Fixtures

Lumens: 600 Lm.

Color Temperature: 2200K to 2700K

Dimmable: Yes

Life in Hours: 15,000 Hrs.

Voltage: 120V Maximum

Overall Length (MOL): 4.02 In.

Energy Star Rated: No