Philips 60-Watt A19 Incandescent Light Bulbs Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Philips 60-Watt A19 Incandescent Light Bulbs

2 pkUPC: 0004667741581
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 20

Product Details

  • Bug-a-way; does not attract insects
  • Medium base yellow A19 bulbs
  • 120 volt; 60w