Philips 7-Watt Candelabra Base LED Night Light Bulbs Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Philips 7-Watt Candelabra Base LED Night Light Bulbs Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Philips 7-Watt Candelabra Base LED Night Light Bulbs Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Philips 7-Watt Candelabra Base LED Night Light Bulbs

2 pkUPC: 0004667746297
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

  • 7 watt equivalent C7 night-light LED (light emitting diode) light bulb
  • Provides a soft, white light
  • Ideal for use in night-lights for nighttime visibility
  • Familiar look and feel of a traditional bulb
  • No slow starting or waiting for light.
  • Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 7W Equivalent
  • Light Color: Soft White
  • Base Type: Candelabra
  • Wattage: 0.5W
  • Bulb Finish: Clear
  • Use: Night-Light
  • Lumens: 30 Lm.
  • Color Temperature: 2700K
  • Dimmable: No
  • Life in Hours: 15,000 Hrs.
  • Voltage: 120V
  • Energy Star Rated: No

Shipping & Return Information