Philips 7-Watt Candelabra Base LED Night Light Bulbs
2 pkUPC: 0004667746297
Product Details
- 7 watt equivalent C7 night-light LED (light emitting diode) light bulb
- Provides a soft, white light
- Ideal for use in night-lights for nighttime visibility
- Familiar look and feel of a traditional bulb
- No slow starting or waiting for light.
- Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 7W Equivalent
- Light Color: Soft White
- Base Type: Candelabra
- Wattage: 0.5W
- Bulb Finish: Clear
- Use: Night-Light
- Lumens: 30 Lm.
- Color Temperature: 2700K
- Dimmable: No
- Life in Hours: 15,000 Hrs.
- Voltage: 120V
- Energy Star Rated: No