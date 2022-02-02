Philips LED (light emitting diode) A19 light bulb with medium base. Ideal alternative to incandescent bulbs anywhere traditional light bulbs are used such as table or floor lamps, bedrooms, kitchens, and more.

Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 60W

Base Type: Medium

Light Color: Soft White

Bulb Shape: A19

Wattage: 8.5W

Bulb Finish: Frosted

Use: General Purpose

Lumens: 800 Lm.

Color Temperature: 2700K

Dimmable: No

Life in Hours: 10,000 Hrs.

Voltage: 120V

Maximum Overall Length (MOL): 4.21 In.

Energy Star Rated: No

This item is banned in the following states: CA