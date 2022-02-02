Hover to Zoom
Philips LED (light emitting diode) A19 light bulb with medium base. Ideal alternative to incandescent bulbs anywhere traditional light bulbs are used such as table or floor lamps, bedrooms, kitchens, and more.
- Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 60W
- Base Type: Medium
- Light Color: Soft White
- Bulb Shape: A19
- Wattage: 8.5W
- Bulb Finish: Frosted
- Use: General Purpose
- Lumens: 800 Lm.
- Color Temperature: 2700K
- Dimmable: No
- Life in Hours: 10,000 Hrs.
- Voltage: 120V
- Maximum Overall Length (MOL): 4.21 In.
- Energy Star Rated: No
This item is banned in the following states: CA