1 LED (light emitting diode) light bulb with 4 color settings at a flip of the switch. Flip from bright white to red to green to blue with any existing switch or lamp. Ideal to celebrate holidays, parties, or show support for a favorite team, special cause, or charity. Memory feature remembers previous light setting. Works with multiple bulbs on the same switch. Ideal to use anywhere inside or outside of the home. Meets strict test criteria including flicker, strobe, glare, and color rendition to ensure they meet EyeComfort requirements.

Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 60W Equivalent

Base Type: Medium

Light Color: Soft White

Bulb Shape: A19

Wattage: 9.5W

Bulb Finish: Frosted

Use: Indoor/Outdoor

Lumens: 800 Lm.

Color Temperature: 2700K

Dimmable: No

Life in Hours: 15,000 Hrs.

Voltage: 120V

Maximum Overall Length (MOL):

Energy Star Rated: No

This item is banned in the following states: CA