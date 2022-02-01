Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Philips 9-Watt (60-Watt) A19 LED Light Bulbs
2 pkUPC: 0004667746216
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Philips LED (light emitting diode) A19 light bulb with medium base. Ideal alternative to incandescent bulbs anywhere traditional light bulbs are used such as table or floor lamps, bedrooms, kitchens, and more.
- Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 60W Equivalent
- Base Type: Medium
- Light Color: Daylight
- Bulb Shape: A19
- Wattage: 8W
- Bulb Finish: Frosted
- Use: General Purpose
- Lumens: 800 Lm.
- Color Temperature: 5000K
- Dimmable: No
- Life in Hours: 10,000 Hrs.
- Voltage: 120V
- Maximum Overall Length (MOL): 4.21 In.
- Energy Star Rated: No
This item is banned in the following states: CA