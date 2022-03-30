Introducing the new Philips Vintage Amber Spiral light bulb. They provide a seamless fit across your space collectively, available in a wide range of A-shapes, candles, and other familiar shapes. The classic glass design with the exposed spiral filament offers a familiar orange-amber glow. Perfect for setting a cozy and warm nostalgic appearance that beautifully illuminates your decor. The Amber Spiral light bulb is an energy-saving alternative to your standard incandescent and the perfect replacement for any conventional bulb. Fully dimmable, with no visible flickering, enjoy the soft and evenly distributed warm white light, with the vintage charm of yesteryear across your spaces.

Light appearance: 2000K

Life: 15,000-hours

Estimated yearly energy cost: $0.78 (based on 3-hours/day, 11/kWh, costs depend on rates and use)

Brightness: 400 Lumens

Wattage: 60W

Medium screw base

Lumens per watt: 61

Energy used: 6.5-Watt

Color Temperature: Amber warm white, dimmable