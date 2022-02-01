Philips EcoVantage 29-Watt (40-Watt) Medium Base A19 Light Bulbs Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Philips EcoVantage 29-Watt (40-Watt) Medium Base A19 Light Bulbs Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Philips EcoVantage 29-Watt (40-Watt) Medium Base A19 Light Bulbs Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Philips EcoVantage 29-Watt (40-Watt) Medium Base A19 Light Bulbs

2 pkUPC: 0004667741050
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

EcoVantage A19, medium base, halogen light bulb. Ideal for use in a wide variety of indoor common household fixtures. Environmentally friendly, energy efficient, and mercury free. Dimmable, pleasant light. Use in existing fixtures where standard incandescent bulbs are used.

  • Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 40W Equivalent
  • Light Color: Soft White
  • Base Type: Medium
  • Bulb Shape: A19
  • Bulb Finish: Clear
  • Use: General Purpose
  • Wattage: 29W
  • Lumens: 380 Lm.
  • Color Temperature: 2790K
  • Dimmable: Yes
  • Life in Hours: 1000 Hrs.
  • Voltage: 120V
  • Maximum Overall Length (MOL): 4.13 In.

This item is banned in the following states: CA,CO,NV,VT

Shipping & Return Information