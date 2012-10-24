Hover to Zoom
Philips EcoVantage 72-Watt (100-Watt) Medium Base A19 Light Bulbs
2 pkUPC: 0004667741048
2 pkUPC: 0004667741048
Product Details
EcoVantage A19, medium base, halogen light bulb. Ideal for use in a wide variety of indoor common household fixtures. Environmentally friendly, energy efficient, and mercury free. Dimmable, pleasant light. Use in existing fixtures where standard incandescent bulbs are used.
- Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 100W Equivalent
- Light Color: Soft White
- Base Type: Medium
- Bulb Shape: A19
- Bulb Finish: Clear
- Use: General Purpose
- Wattage: 72W
- Lumens: 1490 Lm.
- Color Temperature: 2990K
- Dimmable: Yes
- Life in Hours: 1000 Hrs.
- Voltage: 120V
- Maximum Overall Length (MOL): 4.13 In.
This item is banned in the following states: CA,CO,NV,VT