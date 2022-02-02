PAR38 halogen spotlight light bulb with medium base. Versatile light bulb with a wide beam of light. Ideal for indoor recessed cans and track lights as well as outdoor fixture applications. Reduces energy consumption without sacrificing quality. Dims just like an incandescent bulb and provides full brightness instantly.

Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 90W Equivalent Wattage: 72W

Bulb Finish: Clear

Base Type: Medium

Bulb Shape: PAR38

Voltage: 120V

Light Color: Soft White

Use: Track, Downlighting & Outdoor

Lumens: 1350 Lm.

Color Temperature: 2880K

Dimmable: Yes

Life in Hours: 1100 Hrs.

Maximum Overall Length (MOL): 5.31 In.

This item is banned in the following states: CA,CO,NV,VT