Philips EcoVantage 72-Watt 90-Watt PAR38 Indoor & Outdoor Halogen Spotlight Bulb
1 ctUPC: 0004667741938
Product Details
PAR38 halogen spotlight light bulb with medium base. Versatile light bulb with a wide beam of light. Ideal for indoor recessed cans and track lights as well as outdoor fixture applications. Reduces energy consumption without sacrificing quality. Dims just like an incandescent bulb and provides full brightness instantly.
- Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 90W Equivalent Wattage: 72W
- Bulb Finish: Clear
- Base Type: Medium
- Bulb Shape: PAR38
- Voltage: 120V
- Light Color: Soft White
- Use: Track, Downlighting & Outdoor
- Lumens: 1350 Lm.
- Color Temperature: 2880K
- Dimmable: Yes
- Life in Hours: 1100 Hrs.
- Maximum Overall Length (MOL): 5.31 In.
This item is banned in the following states: CA,CO,NV,VT