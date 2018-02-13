Hover to Zoom
Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer 3000 & Hair Clipper
1 ctUPC: 0007502006989
Product Details
The Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer and hair clipper features DualCut blades, for a fast and even trim. Spin the zoom wheel to lock in length settings at 3/64(1mm) increments. Powered by a Lithium Ion battery for 90 minutes of cordless use.
- Dual cut stainless steel blades for a fast and even trim
- Lithium Ion battery, for up to 90 minutes of cordless use
- Lift&Trim comb captures more low-lying hairs with every pass
- 10 adjustable length settings lock in 3/64" (1mm) increments for clipping hair
- Detachable head for easy cleaning