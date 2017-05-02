Hover to Zoom
Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 All-in-One Trimmer
1 ctUPC: 0007502005930
Product Details
Grooming, touch-ups and trimming have never been easier than with this impressive Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 personal groomer.
- Tempered steel cutting blades self-sharpen and won't rust
- Multiple gaurds to trim face and head Impact-resistant cutting guards and a steel reinforced motor for superior performance
- Unique cutting guards are reinforced with ultra-strong fiberglass to prevent bending and buckling, ensuring an even trim every time
- Up to 60 minutes battery life (lithium-ion battery)
Includes:
- Multigroom 3000 Full-metal trimmer blade
- Full-metal detailer blade
- Nose and ear hair trimmer
- 3 hair trimming guards
- 3 beard trimming guards
- Stubble guard
- Storage bag
- Cleaning brush