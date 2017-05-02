Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 All-in-One Trimmer Perspective: front
Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 All-in-One Trimmer Perspective: back
Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 All-in-One Trimmer Perspective: right
Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 All-in-One Trimmer Perspective: top
Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 All-in-One Trimmer Perspective: bottom
Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 All-in-One Trimmer

1 ctUPC: 0007502005930
Purchase Options

Product Details

Grooming, touch-ups and trimming have never been easier than with this impressive Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 personal groomer.

  • Tempered steel cutting blades self-sharpen and won't rust
  • Multiple gaurds to trim face and head Impact-resistant cutting guards and a steel reinforced motor for superior performance
  • Unique cutting guards are reinforced with ultra-strong fiberglass to prevent bending and buckling, ensuring an even trim every time
  • Up to 60 minutes battery life (lithium-ion battery)

Includes:

  • Multigroom 3000 Full-metal trimmer blade
  • Full-metal detailer blade
  • Nose and ear hair trimmer
  • 3 hair trimming guards
  • 3 beard trimming guards
  • Stubble guard
  • Storage bag
  • Cleaning brush