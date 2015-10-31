Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver
1 ctUPC: 0007502005183
Purchase Options
Product Details
The Philips Norelco OneBlade is a revolutionary electric grooming technology designed for men who wear facial styles, beards, or stubble. OneBlade trims, edges, and shaves any length of hair. The unique OneBlade shaving technology integrates a fast moving cutter (200x per second) with a dual protection system to give you an efficient comfortable shave on longer hairs. OneBlade does not shave too close, so your skin stays comfortable.
- Rechargeable OneBlade can trim, edge, and shave any length of hair.
- Trim it down - click on combs for a fast and even trim in all the right places
- Edge it up - dual-sided blade for precise edging to line up your style easier than ever before
- Shave it off - fast moving cutter to shave long hair, but not too close so your skin stays comfortable
- Replaceable OneBlade lasts up to 4 months*.
(*For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.)
Model: QP2520/70