Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver

1 ctUPC: 0007502005183
Purchase Options

Product Details

The Philips Norelco OneBlade is a revolutionary electric grooming technology designed for men who wear facial styles, beards, or stubble. OneBlade trims, edges, and shaves any length of hair. The unique OneBlade shaving technology integrates a fast moving cutter (200x per second) with a dual protection system to give you an efficient comfortable shave on longer hairs. OneBlade does not shave too close, so your skin stays comfortable.

  • Rechargeable OneBlade can trim, edge, and shave any length of hair.
  • Trim it down - click on combs for a fast and even trim in all the right places
  • Edge it up - dual-sided blade for precise edging to line up your style easier than ever before
  • Shave it off - fast moving cutter to shave long hair, but not too close so your skin stays comfortable
  • Replaceable OneBlade lasts up to 4 months*.

(*For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.)

Model: QP2520/70