The Philips Norelco OneBlade is a revolutionary electric grooming technology designed for men who wear facial styles, beards, or stubble. OneBlade trims, edges, and shaves any length of hair. The unique OneBlade shaving technology integrates a fast moving cutter (200x per second) with a dual protection system to give you an efficient comfortable shave on longer hairs. OneBlade does not shave too close, so your skin stays comfortable.

Rechargeable OneBlade can trim, edge, and shave any length of hair.

Trim it down - click on combs for a fast and even trim in all the right places

Edge it up - dual-sided blade for precise edging to line up your style easier than ever before

Shave it off - fast moving cutter to shave long hair, but not too close so your skin stays comfortable

Replaceable OneBlade lasts up to 4 months*.

(*For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.)

Model: QP2520/70