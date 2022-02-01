Philips Soft White 8.5-Watt (60-Watt) Dimmable A19 LED Light Bulbs
Product Details
Dimmable household LED (light emitting diode) bulb with Warm Glow effect. As the bulb is dimmed, the color temperature is reduced and creates a warm, relaxing ambiance. Features soft, diffused light with a smooth dimming effect. Ideal for applications where ambiance is as important as energy savings. Ideal for table tops, kitchens, living rooms, and dining rooms. Can also be used in commercial settings such as restaurants and hospitality applications.
Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 60W Equivalent
Base Type: Medium
Light Color: Soft White
Bulb Shape: A19
Wattage: 8.8W
Bulb Finish: Clear
Use: General Purpose
Lumens: 800 Lm.
Color Temperature: 2700K
Dimmable: Yes
Life in Hours: 15,000 Hrs.
Voltage: 120V
Maximum Overall Length (MOL): 6.69 In.
Energy Star Rated: Yes