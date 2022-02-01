Dimmable household LED (light emitting diode) bulb with Warm Glow effect. As the bulb is dimmed, the color temperature is reduced and creates a warm, relaxing ambiance. Features soft, diffused light with a smooth dimming effect. Ideal for applications where ambiance is as important as energy savings. Ideal for table tops, kitchens, living rooms, and dining rooms. Can also be used in commercial settings such as restaurants and hospitality applications.

Equivalent Incandescent Wattage: 60W Equivalent

Base Type: Medium

Light Color: Soft White

Bulb Shape: A19

Wattage: 8.8W

Bulb Finish: Clear

Use: General Purpose

Lumens: 800 Lm.

Color Temperature: 2700K

Dimmable: Yes

Life in Hours: 15,000 Hrs.

Voltage: 120V

Maximum Overall Length (MOL): 6.69 In.

Energy Star Rated: Yes