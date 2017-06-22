Phillips Daily Care Fiber Good Gummies
Product Details
Just 2 Phillips'® Fiber Good® Gummies contain 4 grams of inulin soluble fiber, which is a good source of fiber. Taken twice a day, they can contribute to your daily fiber intake to help support regularity. Plus, they come in 6 great-tasting natural fruit flavors.
- Soluble Fiber Supplement
- Good Source of Fiber
- Helps Support Regularity
- Natural Strawberry, Apple, Grape, Cherry, Orange, Lemon, Other Natural Flavors
- Child Resistant Cap
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Inulin Syrup , Inulin Powder , Gelatin , Water ; Less Than 2% Of : Carnauba Wax , Citric Acid , Colors ( Annatto Extract , Black Carrot Concentrate , Maqui Berry Concentrate , Turmeric ) , Fractionated Coconut Oil , Lactic Acid , Lo Han Fruit Concentrate ( Sweetener ) , Natural Flavors , Sodium Lactate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More