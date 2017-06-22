Phillips Daily Care Fiber Good Gummies Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Phillips Daily Care Fiber Good Gummies Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Phillips Daily Care Fiber Good Gummies Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Phillips Daily Care Fiber Good Gummies Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Phillips Daily Care Fiber Good Gummies

90 ctUPC: 0031284356801
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 31

Product Details

Just 2 Phillips'® Fiber Good® Gummies contain 4 grams of inulin soluble fiber, which is a good source of fiber. Taken twice a day, they can contribute to your daily fiber intake to help support regularity. Plus, they come in 6 great-tasting natural fruit flavors.

  • Soluble Fiber Supplement
  • Good Source of Fiber
  • Helps Support Regularity
  • Natural Strawberry, Apple, Grape, Cherry, Orange, Lemon, Other Natural Flavors
  • Child Resistant Cap

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar0.5g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Inulin Syrup , Inulin Powder , Gelatin , Water ; Less Than 2% Of : Carnauba Wax , Citric Acid , Colors ( Annatto Extract , Black Carrot Concentrate , Maqui Berry Concentrate , Turmeric ) , Fractionated Coconut Oil , Lactic Acid , Lo Han Fruit Concentrate ( Sweetener ) , Natural Flavors , Sodium Lactate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More